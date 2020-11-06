POLICE LAY CHARGES IN LOCAL SEX TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 06 novembre 2020

Media Advisory

Detective Amy Spence of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Team will be available to speak with media about this investigation today, after the homicide investigation media availability.

When: Today, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Calgary Police Service Westwinds Campus Media Centre (5111 – 47 Street N.E.)



Investigators have laid charges against a man and a woman believed to be responsible for the trafficking of a female youth earlier this year.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police were called to the Sandman Hotel located at 888 Seventh Avenue S.W., for a welfare check on a 15-year-old girl who was believed to have been sexually exploited and possibly in danger.

Investigators learned the girl had been trafficked by a woman, who first introduced her to a man for the purposes of participating in sexual acts in exchange for drugs and money. The girl was also coerced into subsequent sexual acts with the man and woman against her will. The victim was not able to legally consent to any of the acts, as the legal age of consent in Canada is 16.

Yesterday, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, police arrested and charged the man and the woman who are believed to be responsible for the trafficking of the girl.

Cheyenne Madison Savannah Lee SCHMEIKAL, 19, has been charged with one count of each of the following:

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years

Sexual assault

Trafficking a person under 18 years

Obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person

Possession of child pornography

Access child pornography

Michael Todd MAZAR, 48, has been charged with one count of each of the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Obtaining sexual services for consideration

MAZAR is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

SCHMEIKAL is set to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact Child Abuse Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

The Calgary Police Service is part of the multi-disciplinary team at the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre (CCAC) that provides wrap-around support for children, youth, and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse. For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused, please visit the CCAC website at www.calgarycac.ca.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who feels they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to police. Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #/4307

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-lay-charges-in-local-sex-trafficking-investigation/