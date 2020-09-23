POLICE INVESTIGATING THREE SUSPICIOUS DEATH THIS WEEK

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 23 settembre 2020

We are investigating the third suspicious death of this week after a man was found dead on the road near an apartment complex in Lynnwood this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020).

Officers on their way to an unrelated call found the man close to 135 Lynnview Rd S.E. around 4:45 a.m., with what appeared to be stab wounds. They called for EMS, however, the man was declared dead on scene.

The deceased is believed to be in his mid-20s and his autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. There are no suspects at this time.

Yesterday afternoon, we were also called to two other suspicious deaths.

The first was reported around 1:30 p.m., in the community of Falconridge. We were called to a residence located in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E., for reports of a shooting. A 32-year-old man was found deceased inside the home and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The second incident happened around 3:30 p.m., in the community of Highland Park. A member of the public reported a man in medical distress on the steps of a home in the 4800 block of 1 Street N.E. EMS and the Calgary Fire Department provided medical aid but the 35-year-old man died at the scene. Officers searched the home and took two people in for questioning but their role in the death, if any, is still under investigation.

The autopsy in this case is underway now.

It is unusual for there to be three suspicious deaths in less than 24 hours but, while it is still early in all the investigations, there is no indication at this time that the cases are connected.

Deaths are not considered homicides until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determines through an autopsy that the death was the result of a homicide. The identities of the deceased also cannot be released until formally confirmed through the autopsy process.

If all three are indeed homicides, there will have been 27 homicides in Calgary this year.

The three investigations have put pressure on our homicide investigators and officers from other areas of the Service are now helping to ensure that there are no delays in gathering and processing the evidence in all the cases.

Suspicious death investigations usually require support from different teams, including our patrol officers, search teams and forensics experts. In complex cases or when there are multiple cases at once, experienced detectives from other areas can also be called on to assist the Homicide Unit so no evidence is lost.

Updates on the three cases this week will continue to be shared as information is available.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Lynnwood Case: #/3232

Falconridge Case: #/4701

Highland Park Case: #/3778

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigating-three-suspicious-death-this-week/