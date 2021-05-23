(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 23 maggio 2021

We are on scene and investigating a targeted fatal shooting that occurred in the community of Bankview late this afternoon.

Today, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., we were called to the 1800 block of 26 Avenue S.W., for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, which was parked in the alley behind 26 Avenue S.W. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a vehicle fire located in the 2200 31 Avenue S.W., that is believed to be related. According to witnesses, multiple suspects then entered a second vehicle, a blue, four-door car, possibly a Subaru Impreza or Legacy, and fled the scene.

Officers flooded the area, however suspects have not yet been located.

While the investigation is in the early stages and details remain limited, we believe this was a targeted attack. Homicide detectives are in the process of speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for CCTV. Investigators are also working with law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions to share information.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

“The level of violence demonstrated in this incident is extremely concerning to us,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We are dedicating resources from across the Service to this investigation to ensure that the individuals involved are held accountable.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3417

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigating-targeted-fatal-shooting/