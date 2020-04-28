POLICE INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS DEATH

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

Calgary Police Service detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred this morning in northeast Calgary.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., today, Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E., for reports of a male in medical distress. Prior to police arrival, the man was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Homicide Unit detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Investigators are in the process of speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4163