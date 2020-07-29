mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
POLICE INVESTIGATING SEXUAL ASSAULT AT BUSINESS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 29 luglio 2020

A sexual assault of a teenage employee at a local business has us asking for the public’s help to identify the customer involved.

Around 2 p.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020, a man entered a business located in Fairview. While walking around the store, he approached the 17-year-old victim while she was stocking a high shelf and touched her sexually without consent. The man then winked at the victim and fled the store.

Officers and the employees of the store were unable to locate the suspect, however, the victim was able to help create a composite sketch that we hope will identify him.

He is described as Caucasian, in his early- to mid-60s, 5’7” tall with a medium build, grey moustache, and bushy grey eyebrows. He was wearing a grey, checkered page boy/newsboy flat cap, a black t-shirt with a pocket, black cargo shorts and black Nike shoes with a red swoosh.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

Case # /5316

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigating-sexual-assault-at-business/

