The Calgary Police Service is investigating what is believed to be a random sexual assault that occurred last night at a residence on Canfield Crescent S.W.

Sometime between 11 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17, and 1 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, a woman woke up in her bed to find a man she did not know in her bedroom. The man sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene.

The man is described as Caucasian with a moustache and short dark hair.

A vehicle of interest was seen in the area prior to the assault and investigators would like to locate it so they can determine if it is related to the incident. It is described as a dark blue sedan, possibly a Chevrolet model, with a very clean exterior.

It is early in the investigation, but police are asking anyone in the area with CCTV to check their recording during that timeframe for anything suspicious, or a person or vehicle matching those descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling . Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK:

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #