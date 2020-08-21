POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL ROLLOVER

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 21 agosto 2020

Speed is considered a factor in yesterday’s vehicle collision that claimed one life and injured another.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, a black, 2015 Chevrolet Corvette was travelling northbound on Stoney Trail at high speeds. The Corvette drove onto the exit ramp from northbound Stoney Trail to McKnight Boulevard N.E. and continued right toward the access ramp for eastbound McKnight Boulevard.

The driver then lost control and the vehicle went off the road and into the greenspace between the exit ramps where it spun and rolled over.

The 24-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, a 30-year-old male, remained in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Citizens with information are asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case: #/4047