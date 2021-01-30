sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION ON DEERFOOT TRAIL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

We are currently responding to a fatal collision that occurred earlier this evening on Deerfoot Trail.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, we received reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail south of Glenmore Trail. The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently attempting to determine what led up to the collision. As a result, southbound Deerfoot Trail will be closed between Glenmore Trail and Southland Drive for the next few hours.

As we are early in the investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000. Tips can also be left anonymously using Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigating-fatal-collision-on-deerfoot-trail/

