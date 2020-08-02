POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT SUNRIDGE MALL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 02 agosto 2020

We are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier today at Sunridge Mall, where offenders deployed tear gas and displayed a significant amount of violence.

Today, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., two masked men entered Sunridge Mall, located at 2525 36 Street N.E., and proceeded to Paris Jewellers. Once inside, the men deployed tear gas and pepper spray, before stealing several items of jewellery from the store. The men then fled the area in a brown/gold SUV. During the robbery, the men threatened jewellery store staff with firearms.

EMS attended the scene and treated members of the public who were suffering effects of the tear gas and pepper spray.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a “Puma” hoodie with the hood up and a surgical mask covering his face. He also wore blue jeans, white gloves and carried a green shopping bag.

The second suspect was a male, wearing a black motorcycle helmet, black gloves and carried a black duffle bag.

Photos of the suspects are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident or has information on the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3492