domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF HONG KONG’S LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL ELECTIONS

ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF HONG KONG’S LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL ELECTIONS

ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF HONG KONG’S LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL ELECTIONS

TRAVEL UPDATE

REDUCING DATA COSTS WITHOUT JEOPARDIZING GROWTH

INSIGHTS ON RACIAL AND ETHNIC HEALTH INEQUITY IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

FASE 3: SQUERI (FI), DISTANZIAMENTO TRENI? GOVERNO INSEGUE VISIBILITà

LA TRISTE EREDITA’ DI “AGENTE ARANCIO” IL DISSECCANTE USATO DAGLI AMERICANI DURANTE…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: A CREARE SFIDUCIA E A DANNEGGIARE L’ITALIA È CONTE

UE-VIETNAM: FASSINO (PD), ACCORDO COMMERCIALE IN VIGORE DA OGGI, LA STRADA PER…

Agenparl

POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT SUNRIDGE MALL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 02 agosto 2020

We are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier today at Sunridge Mall, where offenders deployed tear gas and displayed a significant amount of violence.

Today, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., two masked men entered Sunridge Mall, located at 2525 36 Street N.E., and proceeded to Paris Jewellers. Once inside, the men deployed tear gas and pepper spray, before stealing several items of jewellery from the store. The men then fled the area in a brown/gold SUV. During the robbery, the men threatened jewellery store staff with firearms.

EMS attended the scene and treated members of the public who were suffering effects of the tear gas and pepper spray.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a “Puma” hoodie with the hood up and a surgical mask covering his face. He also wore blue jeans, white gloves and carried a green shopping bag.

The second suspect was a male, wearing a black motorcycle helmet, black gloves and carried a black duffle bag.

Photos of the suspects are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident or has information on the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3492

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigating-armed-robbery-at-sunridge-mall/

Post collegati

POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT SUNRIDGE MALL

Redazione

AUGUST 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

Redazione

LET THE PEOPLE SEE

Redazione

MAN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF VIDA SMITH

Redazione

TEMPORARY FACE COVERINGS BYLAW COMES IN EFFECT THIS WEEKEND: FREE MASKS WILL BE AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Redazione

GOV. HOLCOMB PROCLAIMS AUGUST AS BLACK PHILANTHROPY MONTH IN INDIANA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More