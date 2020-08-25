POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT NORTHLAND MALL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

Yesterday two unknown men disguised by masks sprayed a fire extinguisher blinding customers and staff during a jewellery store robbery. We are now seeking public assistance in identifying both suspects.

On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., two masked men entered Northland Mall, located at 5111 Northland Drive N.W. and proceeded to Tany’s Jewellery. Once inside the store, the men deployed a fire extinguisher and threatened staff with a firearm before stealing several items of jewellery from the store displays. The men then fled the mall and got into a black Lincoln sedan.

Citizens affected by the fire extinguisher spray were treated on scene by EMS and the Calgary Fire Department. No one was transported to hospital.

Investigators are seeking public assistance in locating both suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, wearing a light grey hoodie and ballcap with the hood up and a surgical mask covering his face. He was also wearing blue jeans, black gloves and carried a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a red hard hat, a construction vest, blue jeans, light coloured gloves and carrying a black bag.

Photos of the suspects are available on The City of Calgary’s Newsroom.

Anyone who may have either cell phone video of the incident, dashcam video from the parking lot or has any information on the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the CPS Robbery Unit Tip line at 403-428-8787. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3492