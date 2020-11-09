POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

We are investigating an act of vandalism that is believed to have occurred over the weekend and resulted in the defacing of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural.

It is believed the mural was vandalized sometime between Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. While no racial slurs, profanity or other derogatory markings are visible, the offender used white paint in an attempt to cover up the BLM artwork.

“We are looking at the use of white paint in particular as a possible indicator of a hate-motivated crime,” says Hate Crimes Coordinator Const. Craig Collins. “It is crucial that we look at every aspect of an act of vandalism and explore all possible intentions and motivations.”

The mural is part of the containR Art Park located at 1020 2 Ave. N.W. The space features a collection of shipping containers used for mural installations.

The investigation is being reviewed by our Hate Crimes Coordinator. If there is sufficient evidence to suggest a hate bias, the case will proceed as a hate crime file and be designated to a Specialized Crime Crown Prosecutor.

Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

The hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

URL : http://newsroom.calgary.ca/hate-crimes-investigations—seeking-public-assistance/

Case# /4471