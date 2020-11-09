lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

USA, TRUMP ACCUSA I DEMOCRATICI DI BARARE? FRUSTRATI ANCHE NELLA VITTORIA DATA…

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: 9 NOVEMBER 2020

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DELL’ARIZONA AFFERMA CHE CIRCA 75.000 VOTI DEVONO ANCORA ESSERE…

ON THE DEPARTURE OF AMBASSADOR JAMES F. JEFFREY

COORDINATOR FOR COUNTERTERRORISM AMBASSADOR NATHAN A. SALES DESIGNATED SPECIAL ENVOY TO THE…

COUNSELOR BRECHBüHL’S TRAVEL TO GERMANY, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, AND ROMANIA

DESIGNATIONS OF FOUR PRC AND HONG KONG OFFICIALS THREATENING THE PEACE, SECURITY,…

SYRIA SANCTIONS DESIGNATIONS ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF ASSAD’S ATTACK AGAINST THE PEOPLE…

GLOBAL COALITION TO DEFEAT ISIS MEETING ON ISIS THREATS IN WEST AFRICA

EXPULSION OF TWO BRITISH DIPLOMATS FROM BELARUS: FOREIGN SECRETARY STATEMENT

Agenparl

POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

We are investigating an act of vandalism that is believed to have occurred over the weekend and resulted in the defacing of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural.

It is believed the mural was vandalized sometime between Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. While no racial slurs, profanity or other derogatory markings are visible, the offender used white paint in an attempt to cover up the BLM artwork.

“We are looking at the use of white paint in particular as a possible indicator of a hate-motivated crime,” says Hate Crimes Coordinator Const. Craig Collins. “It is crucial that we look at every aspect of an act of vandalism and explore all possible intentions and motivations.”

The mural is part of the containR Art Park located at 1020 2 Ave. N.W. The space features a collection of shipping containers used for mural installations.

The investigation is being reviewed by our Hate Crimes Coordinator. If there is sufficient evidence to suggest a hate bias, the case will proceed as a hate crime file and be designated to a Specialized Crime Crown Prosecutor.

Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

The hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

URL : http://newsroom.calgary.ca/hate-crimes-investigations—seeking-public-assistance/

Case# /4471

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigate-vandalism-of-black-lives-matter-mural/

Post collegati

POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

Redazione

JANET LAURITSEN ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CRIMINOLOGY

Redazione

UPDATE – SUSPECT IN DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING LOCATED – WARD

Redazione

THE CITY PROPOSES PROPERTY TAX DECREASE FOR TAXPAYERS IN 2021 AND SURPASSES SAVE PROGRAM FINANCIAL TARGETS

Redazione

2020 CITIZEN SATISFACTION SURVEY RESULTS ARE IN

Redazione

POLICE ASK FOR HELP TO LOCATE MISSING MAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More