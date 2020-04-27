lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Breaking News

AUZA: “GRAZIE FRANCESCO, TI SEI RICORDATO DI NOI”

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: AIUTI SERBIA-ITALIA, QUI C’E’ TUTTO IL VALORE DEL MULTILATERALISMO,…

PANDEMIA E POVERTà: ATTENZIONE AI RISCHI LEGATI AL GIOCO D’AZZARDO

GOVERNO, LEGA: DEPOSITATA MOZIONE DI SFIDUCIA AL MINISTRO GUALTIERI, PRIMA FIRMA MATTEO…

CRISI POLITICA IN BRASILE. L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI ALLO STATO DI DIRITTO

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS (NPT) REVIEW…

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS (NPT) REVIEW…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: FASE2 ANCHE PER AFFETTI STABILI

IN KENYA LA CARITAS DI KISUMU IN AIUTO DELLE PERSONE CON DISABILITà

CS – MOBILITà DEI DOCENTI 2020/2021: 110.940 LE DOMANDE INOLTRATE. OLTRE 45MILA…

Agenparl

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 27 aprile 2020

We are investigating a suspicious fire at a seniors’ retirement facility which has left one man in life-threatening condition.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to Wentworth Manor, located at 5717 14 Avenue S.W., for reports of a suspicious fire. Upon arrival, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene and had contained the fire. As a result, one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the scene remains under investigation by the Calgary Fire Department Fire Investigator, as well as our Arson Unit and Homicide Unit.

More information will be released once it is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips about this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/4163

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigate-suspicious-fire-at-seniors-facility/

Post collegati

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE – 25 APRIL 2020: DIRECTOR GENERAL LYNNE OWEN’S SPEECH

Redazione

PINERIDGE HOMICIDE UPDATE

Redazione

HIT FOR SIX: SPEEDY CRIME REPORTS LEAD TO SERIES OF QUICK ARRESTS, HUDDERSFIELD

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO FATAL MOTOR HOME EXPLOSION IN SOUTH WEST

Redazione

CALGARY FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO MULTIPLE ODOUR COMPLAINTS THROUGHOUT THE CITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More