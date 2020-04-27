POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 27 aprile 2020

We are investigating a suspicious fire at a seniors’ retirement facility which has left one man in life-threatening condition.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., on Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to Wentworth Manor, located at 5717 14 Avenue S.W., for reports of a suspicious fire. Upon arrival, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene and had contained the fire. As a result, one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the scene remains under investigation by the Calgary Fire Department Fire Investigator, as well as our Arson Unit and Homicide Unit.

More information will be released once it is available.

