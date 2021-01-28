giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE MEMORIAL EVENT…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 28, 2021

KONING SPREEKT ONLINE MET BURGEMEESTERS NAAR AANLEIDING VAN DE ONGEREGELDHEDEN IN NEDERLANDSE…

INDIA, RIVOLTA DEI CONTADINI. MONSIGNOR MACHADO: SERVE SOLUZIONE CONDIVISA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH NATO SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH NATO SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG

27/01/2021 COVID-19 VACCINES MUST BE A ‘GLOBAL PUBLIC GOOD, AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE,…

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE OF COMMONS ON…

LA MANO MAFIOSA SULLA PANDEMIA E SULLA POVERTà NATA DAL LOCKDOWN

COMUNICAZIONE IN AULA

Agenparl

POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS MEAT FOUND AT A NORTHWEST RESIDENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

We are investigating after suspicious meat was found at a residence in the northwest.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, we were called to a residence, located in the 0 to 100 block of Arbour Ridge Way N.W., for reports that suspicious meat had been found in the backyard. We attended along with the Calgary Fire Department and, through testing, were able to determine that a chemical typically used to control the population of rodents was present in the meat. It is not known to be harmful to dogs. At this time, we have not yet determined if this was an intentional act against the animals at the residence or if another animal brought the food from elsewhere. We continue to investigate this incident.

Owners can help protect their animals by monitoring what is in their yard and being vigilant whenever pets are outside of the residence. Should you locate anything suspicious, please contact Calgary Police Service immediately.

Injuring or endangering animals is a criminal offence and is punishable by jail time or a fine up to $10,000, if found guilty.

If anyone has CCTV footage in the area of Arbour Ridge Way N.W. between the hours of 2 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, please contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4278

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigate-reports-of-suspicious-meat-found-at-a-northwest-residence/

Post collegati

POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS MEAT FOUND AT A NORTHWEST RESIDENCE

Redazione

UPDATES ON RECENT PEDESTRIAN COLLISIONS

Redazione

BRADFORD MAN JAILED FOR SIX YEARS FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO SUPPLY CLASS A DRUGS

Redazione

TWO MEN JAILED FOR SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A CHILD IN BRADFORD

Redazione

TWO MAN JAILED FOR SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A CHILD

Redazione

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: POLICE LAY CHARGES IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More