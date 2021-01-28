POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS MEAT FOUND AT A NORTHWEST RESIDENCE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

We are investigating after suspicious meat was found at a residence in the northwest.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, we were called to a residence, located in the 0 to 100 block of Arbour Ridge Way N.W., for reports that suspicious meat had been found in the backyard. We attended along with the Calgary Fire Department and, through testing, were able to determine that a chemical typically used to control the population of rodents was present in the meat. It is not known to be harmful to dogs. At this time, we have not yet determined if this was an intentional act against the animals at the residence or if another animal brought the food from elsewhere. We continue to investigate this incident.

Owners can help protect their animals by monitoring what is in their yard and being vigilant whenever pets are outside of the residence. Should you locate anything suspicious, please contact Calgary Police Service immediately.

Injuring or endangering animals is a criminal offence and is punishable by jail time or a fine up to $10,000, if found guilty.

If anyone has CCTV footage in the area of Arbour Ridge Way N.W. between the hours of 2 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, please contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4278