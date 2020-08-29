POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 29 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred in the northwest earlier tonight that has left two people dead and one person in hospital.

Today, Aug. 28, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were called for reports of shots fired in the community of Sandstone.

Upon arrival, police located two deceased males in a vehicle and a third male was transported to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. It is believed this was a targeted attack.

As this investigation is still in its early stages, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # /3508