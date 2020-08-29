sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
Breaking News

UK GOVERNMENT PROVIDES OVER £140 MILLION OF SUPPORT FOR EXPORTS TO GHANA

FUNDING BOOST FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN NHS TO SPEED UP DIAGNOSIS OF…

STRENGTHENING PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN CURRENCY UNION: GETTING MORE…

TACKLING PRIVATE OVER-INDEBTEDNESS IN ASIA: ECONOMIC AND LEGAL ASPECTS

DESTABILIZING STABILITY? EXCHANGE RATE ARRANGEMENTS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT

COORDINATING REVENUE INCENTIVE POLICIES IN THE CARIBBEAN

NON-PRIMARY HOME BUYERS, SHADOW BANKING, AND THE US HOUSING MARKET

INTELLIGENT EXPORT DIVERSIFICATION: AN EXPORT RECOMMENDATION SYSTEM WITH MACHINE LEARNING

RETHINKING WORK DURING AND AFTER LOCKDOWN

THRIVING IN LATIN AMERICA’S NEXT NORMAL: COMMERCIAL EXCELLENCE IN CPG

Agenparl

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 29 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred in the northwest earlier tonight that has left two people dead and one person in hospital.

Today, Aug. 28, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were called for reports of shots fired in the community of Sandstone.

Upon arrival, police located two deceased males in a vehicle and a third male was transported to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. It is believed this was a targeted attack.

As this investigation is still in its early stages, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-investigate-fatal-shooting/

Post collegati

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: POLICE SERVICES SPECIALIST (ONE OR MORE POSITIONS) (LATERAL AND EXTERNAL)

Redazione

BUREAU OF POLICE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (BPR&D) CELEBRATING ITS GOLDEN JUBILEE ANNIVERSARY TODAY

Redazione

RELEASING CCTV FOOTAGE FROM BRIDGELAND ARSON INVESTIGATION

Redazione

POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION FOLLOWING UNLICENSED HUDDERSFIELD MUSIC EVENT

Redazione

CAREER CRIMINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA SENTENCED TO OVER SIX YEARS IN PRISON FOR ILLEGALLY POSSESSING A FIREARM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More