POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING – UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 29 agosto 2020

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in the northwest community of Sandstone last night.

Yesterday, Aug. 28, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased 27-year-old male and a deceased 19-year-old male in a vehicle. A male youth remains in hospital in stable condition.

Autopsies are scheduled for the morning of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and continue to seek witnesses.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # /3508