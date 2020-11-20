venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
POLICE IN BRADFORD URGING RESIDENTS TO BE VIGILANT FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT WHERE COLD CALLERS POSED AS POLICE OFFICERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 20 novembre 2020

Thursday 19 November, 2020

Police are urging residents in Bradford to be vigilant following an incident where cold callers have been to a house posing as police officers.

The male suspect attended a property on Garden Terrace and told the elderly homeowner that he was fundraising for West Yorkshire Police and asking for a donation.

The suspect was described as male with tanned skin, wearing a face mask, white t-shirt with ‘Police’ handwritten on the front and black trousers.

The male victim, who is in his 80s, refused to hand anything over to the suspect and they then left the scene.

These incidents have been distressing for the people involved and officers are investigating the incidents, as well as urging residents to be vigilant when speaking to cold callers.

If you receive a visit from someone purporting to be a police officer, then please request to see their identification card.

All police officers, even those not in full uniform, should be carrying these.

If you’re still not sure then take their details, their collar number and internal extension number and close the door, before calling 101 to check their identity.

Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in their area, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on .

For more information about doorstep crime and ways to secure your home during the darker nights, please visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/burglary

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-bradford-urging-residents-be-vigilant-following-incident-where-cold-callers

