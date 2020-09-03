POLICE FIREARMS AND TACTICAL VEHICLE TRAINING: SCHEDULE OF TRAINING DAYS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 03 settembre 2020

Thursday 3 September 2020

A series of police firearms training sessions will take place on Thursdays throughout September and October, in the Wakefield area.

The training exercises will be held near Carr Gate garden centre, on Bradford Road, and in the car park at Springmill golf course in Ossett.

On specific days during the two months, the public will see armed officers in those areas. They may also see officers draw tasers and carry out tactical vehicle operations on the public roads nearby. The officers will have blank weapons.

There will also be further firearms training at the West Yorkshire Police Carr Gate training centre which will involve loud gun fire and mock explosions.

Members of the public should not be alarmed and are reminded these are police training exercises only.

The exercises are planned between 1pm and 11pm on the following dates:

Thursday 3 September

Thursday 17 September

Thursday 24 September

Thursday 1 October

Thursday 15 October

Thursday 29 October

We thank the public for its understanding as we carry out this essential officer training.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-firearms-and-tactical-vehicle-training-schedule-training-days