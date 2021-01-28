POLICE DISMANTLE WORLD’S ‘MOST DANGEROUS’ CRIMINAL HACKING NETWORK

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 28 gennaio 2021 (Reuters) – International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme used to steal billions of dollars from businesses and private citizens worldwide.

Police in six European countries, as well as Canada and the United States, completed a joint operation to take control of Internet servers used to run and control a malware network known as “Emotet,” authorities said in a statement.

“Emotet is currently seen as the most dangerous malware globally,” Germany’s BKA federal police agency said in a statement. “The smashing of the Emotet infrastructure is a significant blow against international organised Internet crime.”

Emotet is used by cyber criminals to first gain access to a victim’s computer before then downloading additional malicious software, such as trojans designed to steal banking passwords or ransomware which can lock a computer until an extortion fee is paid.

