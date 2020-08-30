domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
POLICE CONTINUE TO URGE PUBLIC TO AVOID ILLEGAL GATHERINGS AFTER SEVERAL FINED OVERNIGHT

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), dom 30 agosto 2020

Sunday 30 August 2020

Police continue to urge the public to avoid large gatherings and unlicensed music events this Bank Holiday weekend after eight people were fined £10,000.

Officers attended several parties across Headingley and Burley yesterday evening and into the early hours of this morning.

At a party on Grimthorpe Place, Headingley, four people were fined £10,000 for their role in organising the event.

Fifteen people who attended the party were fined £100 for breaching the current government restrictions. One male was also arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

At around 12.45am this morning, police were called to a report of a house party on Winston Mount, Headingley. A male was fined £10,000 and he has been reported for summons.

Officers also broke up a party on Harold Place, Burley. The homeowner was reported and fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations, alongside two DJs at the party who were fined £10,000 and have been reported for summons. They also had their equipment seized.

Police are urging the public to abide by the current regulations in place and to avoid attending or organizing parties or unlicensed music events.

Superintendent Chris Bowen said:

“Our priority remains keeping our communities safe from the spread of Coronavirus and we can only do that by abiding by the current restrictions.

“We continue to work with our local authority and public health colleagues to engage with the public, explain the risks associated with taking part in such events and encourage our communities to comply with the restrictions.

“I would urge those thinking about organising or attending house parties or unlicensed music events to seriously consider the impact their actions are having not only on themselves, but their family, friends and the wider community.

“Not only are you putting your health at risk, but you are breaking the restrictions and you risk being fined and risk being arrested.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-continue-urge-public-avoid-illegal-gatherings-after-several-fined-overnight

