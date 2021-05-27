(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 27 maggio 2021

We continue to investigate a violent, gang-related homicide that occurred over May Long Weekend and are asking anyone who has information to come forward.

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., we were called to the 1800 block of 26 Avenue S.W., for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, which was in the alley behind 26 Avenue S.W. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, suspects abandoned their first getaway vehicle, a stolen Honda Odyssey van with a stolen license plate, in the alley of the 2200 block of 31 Avenue S.W., and transferred to a second getaway vehicle, a blue, four-door Subaru Impreza. Before fleeing this scene, witnesses reported seeing at least two suspects light the stolen van on fire. Investigators believe that one of the suspects may have sustained burn injuries to his hands and arms during this incident. Investigators have been in touch with hospitals throughout Alberta and British Columbia, however, have not yet identified any suspects.

After combing through a significant amount of CCTV from the area, investigators are releasing images of the blue Subaru Impreza that the suspects fled the Marda Loop area in. From the scene, the vehicle travelled west on 32 Avenue S.W., south on 22 Street S.W., to 33 Avenue S.W., where it is believed the suspects drove north on Crowchild Trail. It is still unknown if they are currently travelling in this vehicle. Photos of the vehicle are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the victim has been identified as Gurkeert Singh KALKAT, also known as Gary KALKAT, 25, of Calgary and Surrey, British Columbia.

This homicide is believed to be directly related to the ongoing gang conflict that has been occurring throughout the lower mainland in British Columbia. This incident was targeted, pre-planned and deliberate, and the offenders showed no regard for the safety of Calgarians. At the time of the shooting there were at least five residents who were in a nearby backyard who could have easily been struck by a stray bullet.

“There is a good probability that these offenders travelled to Calgary with the sole purpose of committing this homicide,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This is not the first time we have seen gang conflict from outside of Calgary enter our city, however, wherever these gang members are, they are putting citizens, friends, family members and police officers around them at risk.”

We have engaged our law enforcement partners across Alberta and British Columbia, including The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU), RCMP, Vancouver Police Department, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), as the victim’s brother was also murdered on May 13, 2021, in Burnaby, British Columbia, outside of a busy restaurant.

Anyone who has information about the offenders, including individuals who may have received unexplained burn injuries this weekend, or the blue Subaru are asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3417

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-continue-to-investigate-weekend-homicide/