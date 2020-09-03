POLICE CHARGE TWO SUSPECTS IN HATE-MOTIVATED ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 03 settembre 2020

We have charged two suspects in relation to what is believed to be a hate-motivated assault that occurred last month in the northwest community of Sunnyside.

On Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., a same-sex couple was walking near the intersection of 9 Street and Memorial Drive N.W., when two men and two women on electronic scooters approached them.

A physical and verbal altercation occurred between the couple and the group riding the scooters. A belt, rocks and a recycling bin were used as weapons and then the group fled.

Our officers arrived shortly after and searched the area, but could not locate the group. The victims received medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. Police asked citizens with information about the incident to come forward to help advance the investigation.

The investigation has been reviewed by our Hate Crimes Coordinator and it has been determined there is sufficient evidence to support a hate bias motivation for this offence. The case will proceed as a hate crime file and be designated to a Specialized Crime Crown Prosecutor.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects have been charged.

Ahmed Nasser BORHOT, 23, of Calgary, is charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Alaa BORHOT, 24, of Calgary, is charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused will next appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

The hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.

The Calgary Police Service thanks the media and the public for their help in furthering this investigation.

CA/ 5544

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-charge-two-suspects-in-hate-motivated-assault-investigation/