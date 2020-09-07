lunedì, Settembre 7, 2020
POLICE CHARGE SECOND SUSPECT IN SANDSTONE SHOOTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 07 settembre 2020

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has laid charges against a second suspect in relation to a double fatal shooting that occurred less than two weeks ago.

On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were called for reports of shots fired in the northwest community of Sandstone.

Upon arrival, police located two deceased males in a vehicle and a third male was transported to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, police released photos of the suspect vehicle and three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, police shared that the suspect vehicle had been located and one suspect had been arrested and charged. Dennis WONG, 20, of Calgary, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder.

Yesterday, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, police arrested Gerald David BENN, 23, of Calgary in relation to the murders of Mohamed Khalid SHAIKH and Abas Ahmed IBRAHIM.

BENN is charged with two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

BENN is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

We want to thank the media and the public for their help in furthering this investigation,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “It can often take months to lay charges in shooting investigations, which is why receiving information from the public is critical. Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the key to furthering an investigation.”

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. Citizens with information are asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-charge-second-suspect-in-sandstone-shooting/

