POLICE CHARGE ONE SUSPECT IN SANDSTONE SHOOTING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 31 agosto 2020

Media Advisory: Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit will be available to speak with media today, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 3 p.m.

This availability will occur at CPS Headquarters, Westwinds Campus Media Centre, 5111 47 Street N.E.

Please minimize the number of representatives from each organization so that we may adhere to the physical distancing guidelines.

 

We have charged one suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in the community of Sandstone on Friday night.

On Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sandarac Place N.W. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased 27-year-old male and a deceased 19-year-old male in a vehicle. The surviving victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, police released photos of the suspect vehicle and images of three suspects believed to be connected to the shooting.

Police have identified and charged one suspect and are still looking to identify two suspects. The suspect vehicle has been located.

Dennis WONG, 20, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder, and one count of party to the offence of an attempted murder.

WONG is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Images of the two outstanding suspects are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Autopsies for the two deceased victims are scheduled for today.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-charge-one-suspect-in-sandstone-shooting/

