POLICE BREAK UP STREET PARTY IN HAREHILLS WITH FIVE FINED AND ONE ARRESTED

Saturday 29 August 2020

Police attended reports of a street party on Wepener Mount, Harehills earlier today (29/08).

Officers attended and dispersed those in attendance.

One male, who was DJing at the party, has been arrested and fined.

Five other people at the party have been fined.



Police, council and public health officials continue to urge the public to abide by government guidelines and act responsibly.