sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
Breaking News

COREA DEL SUD: I VESCOVI CONTRO LA DEPENALIZZAZIONE DELL’ABORTO

COVID, SALVINI: MENTRE IL VIMINALE DÀ I NUMERI, NEL MONDO REALE TRE…

IMMIGRAZIONE, FONTI LEGA: BASTA CHIACCHIERE, È RECORD DI SBARCHI E DI CONTAGIATI

BRASILE. L’OSPEDALE DON ORIONE RICEVE FORNITURE SANITARIE PER LA LOTTA AL COVID

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

VENEZUELA, RAFAEL RAMíREZ CARREñO:HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES HA ANNUNCIATO IL RITIRO VOLONTARIO DELLA…

MIGRANTI, I COMBONIANI: RESTIAMO UMANI PER DIFENDERE GIUSTIZIA E DIGNITà

BARTOLOMEO I: NON C’è PROGRESSO FONDATO SULLA DISTRUZIONE DELLA NATURA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE IL GR IN LATINO DEL 29 AGOSTO

Agenparl

POLICE BREAK UP STREET PARTY IN HAREHILLS WITH FIVE FINED AND ONE ARRESTED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 29 agosto 2020

Saturday 29 August 2020

Police attended reports of a street party on Wepener Mount, Harehills earlier today (29/08).

Officers attended and dispersed those in attendance. 

One male, who was DJing at the party, has been arrested and fined.

Five other people at the party have been fined. 
 

Police, council and public health officials continue to urge the public to abide by government guidelines and act responsibly. 

Superintendent Chris Bowen said: “We hope people will recognise the ongoing risks of holding or taking part in events such as this, but where intervention is needed, we will fine people and make arrests where necessary.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-break-street-party-harehills-five-fined-and-one-arrested

Post collegati

POLICE BREAK UP STREET PARTY IN HAREHILLS WITH FIVE FINED AND ONE ARRESTED

Redazione

20-046 CORPS TO CLOSE CONFLUENCE PARKING LOT FOR MAINTENANCE

Redazione

DEPUTY COMMANDER PROMOTED TO LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Redazione

ERDC ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTS AWARDED PATENT FOR IMPROVING SOIL CONTAMINATION TESTING

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING – UPDATE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 29/08/2020 ORE 18.00

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More