POLICE BACK CALLS FOR ‘NO NEED TO SPEED’

West Yorkshire Police are supporting ‘No Need to Speed’ for this week’s Road Safety Week by the charity Brake. (16 November)

Speeding is one of the fatal four reasons why people get killed and seriously injured on our roads.

The force wants to take this opportunity to remind drivers the importance of sticking to the speed limit.

West Yorkshire Police will be carrying out increased enforcement activity on our roads and taking every opportunity to remind people of the potentially fatal consequences for yourself and others of driving over the speed limit.

The Force will again be using the hashtag #WYPTheCost and highlighting the potential cost of being caught speeding. The consequences can include prison time, a fine and a driving ban, in addition to the devastating emotional impact on those involved and their families and loved ones if someone is injured as a result of a collision.

We’ve been speaking to Sarah Harrison from Bradford who lost her mum in a road traffic collision 7 years ago.

The two drivers were racing and speeding when it happened. They were both jailed for 7 years for causing death by dangerous driving.

She is backing the forces #WYPTheCost campaign you can hear her story below.

Inspector Gary Panther of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Listening to Sarah’s story about her mum is heartbreaking. We must do everything we can to make the roads of West Yorkshire Safer. ‘We must educate people on the fatal four and we know speeding is one of the biggest causes of fatal road traffic collisions on our roads. Last year 9 people lost their life in a collision in West Yorkshire where speed was a factor. ‘The speed limits are there for a reason, please listen to Sarah’s words and don’t speed. ‘If you’re caught speeding the consequences could be you lose your licence, more points on your licence which in turn will see your insurance go up. If disqualified you could lose your job and your livelihood or even worse you could seriously injure yourself or others because your speed caused a collision. “Going over the speed limit can have fatal consequences for the person driving the car, passengers and others on the road. “This year, we have more dedicated roads policing officers working on the roads of West Yorkshire to prevent the devastation that speeding can cause. We will not tolerate people risking their own and others road users’ lives by speeding. ‘We all have a responsibility to play in keeping our roads safe, please slow down and save lives.’



Road Safety Week

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: “Thank you to Sarah for her courage in sharing her story. It is a sobering reminder of the very real human cost behind the excessive use of speed, which can result in fatal collisions like this. “Road Safety week is a good opportunity to raise awareness of issues we are facing on our roads, as well as proactive strategies, such as our joint ‘Vision Zero’ aspiration, and support for those adversely affected. “The ‘Vision Zero’ approach really underpins the seriousness in which we view the associated issues of road safety awareness and not simply accepting that there will inevitably be victims of road collisions with devastating or life changing consequences, which can be avoided. “We all have a role in keeping our roads safe and hope that you will join us and get involved in Road Safety Week.”

