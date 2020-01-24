24 Gennaio 2020
POLICE ASKING FOR PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER STABBING

(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), ven 24 gennaio 2020


Calgary, AB,

24

January

2020

18:08

A man was stabbed and his bag taken yesterday in an afternoon attack.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a man was waiting to cross the street at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street N.E. The area was busy at the time and witnesses saw another man approach the victim, stab him and take his bag.

The suspect then fled northbound on the east side of 36 Street toward Marlborough Mall. He is described as being approximately 20 to 25 years old, of medium build, with blonde or brown hair. He was wearing a red flat brimmed baseball cap with a white short-sleeved shirt, and baggy dark blue sweatpants with white pinstripes down the sides.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Calgary police are asking that anyone who may have information about the stabbing or the identity of the suspect contact the police non-emergency number – – or anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the methods listed below:

TALK:

APP: “P3 Tips” App

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-asking-for-publics-help-after-stabbing/

