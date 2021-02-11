(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 11 febbraio 2021

We are asking for public assistance in determining the whereabouts of Nathaniel GOODEYE, 35, prior to his death in June 2020. Detectives have been speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV to piece together the victim’s movements before he was killed, which is critical information for a homicide investigation.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, police received a call from a mother who had not heard from her son in six days.

On the same day, investigators learned of a residence in the 200 block of Margate Close N.E., where it was believed the missing person may have been last seen. During an initial search of the residence a deceased body, believed to be the missing person, was found.

An autopsy by The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity as Nathaniel GOODEYE, 35, of Calgary. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

Investigators have spoken with several witnesses and are asking anyone with information about the victim’s movements and interactions between Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and Monday, June 29, 2020, to contact police.

“We are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoke to Nathaniel in the week leading up to when his body was discovered to contact us,” says Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “Even if the information someone has seems insignificant, we want to know about it. Sometimes the smallest piece of information can help solve a case.”

A photo of Nathanial GOODEYE is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Nathaniel GOODEYE prior to his death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE # /3863

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-asking-for-information-in-the-homicide-of-nathaniel-goodeye/