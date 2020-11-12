venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 12 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 275ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL PROCURATORE DEL MICHIGAN SOLLECITA IL GIUDICE AD ORDINARE UNA REVISIONE…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA PAPA FRANCESCO E JOE BIDEN

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

Agenparl

POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP TO LOCATE MISSING MAN

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 12 novembre 2020

We are once again asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man who went missing from the community of Cornerstone earlier this month.

Avtar Singh KALKAT was last seen at 4:45 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. It is believed he left his home on foot at approximately 6:40 a.m. and that he was seen in the greenspace near Cornerstone Way and 68 Street N.E. around 6:45 a.m.

He is described as South Asian, in his late 50s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, thinning black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing white shoes, brown pyjama pants, a light-blue jacket and dark green shirt.

We are asking citizens living and working in the area of Country Hills Boulevard N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. south to 96 Avenue N.E. to check their property and report anything suspicious to police.

A photo of KALKAT and a map of an area of interest are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4998

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-ask-for-publics-help-to-locate-missing-man/

Post collegati

POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP TO LOCATE MISSING MAN

Redazione

POLICE APPEAL FOR DASH CAM FOOTAGE AND WITNESSES TO RECENT HOMICIDE

Redazione

VIOLENT OFFENDER RELOCATED TO CALGARY

Redazione

TWO TEENAGE GIRLS LOCATED SAFELY

Redazione

SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE TWO TEENAGE GIRLS

Redazione

MISSING PERSON LOCATED – SHAW

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More