POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP TO LOCATE MISSING MAN

We are once again asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man who went missing from the community of Cornerstone earlier this month.

Avtar Singh KALKAT was last seen at 4:45 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. It is believed he left his home on foot at approximately 6:40 a.m. and that he was seen in the greenspace near Cornerstone Way and 68 Street N.E. around 6:45 a.m.

He is described as South Asian, in his late 50s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, thinning black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing white shoes, brown pyjama pants, a light-blue jacket and dark green shirt.

We are asking citizens living and working in the area of Country Hills Boulevard N.E. and Stoney Trail N.E. south to 96 Avenue N.E. to check their property and report anything suspicious to police.

A photo of KALKAT and a map of an area of interest are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4998