POLICE ASK FOR HELP TO LOCATE MISSING MAN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 08 novembre 2020

We are asking for help to locate a man who went missing from the community of Cornerstone yesterday afternoon.

Avtar Singh KALKAT left his home around 4:45 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, to go to a store and did not return. His family has not heard from him since. We are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as South Asian, in his late 50s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, thinning black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing white shoes, brown pyjama pants, a light-blue jacket and dark green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4998

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-ask-for-help-to-locate-missing-man-kalkat/

