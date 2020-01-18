The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 94-year-old woman who went for a walk this afternoon and did not return.

Dorothy COURT is described as Caucasian, 5’3” tall, with a slim build, white hair, glasses, a black coat and walker.

She was last seen leaving her residence near the intersection of 25 Avenue and 4 Street S.W., at approximately 3:20 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was going for a short walk but has not returned home.

With the cold weather, police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on COURT’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at .

Case #