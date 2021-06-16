(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 16 giugno 2021

We are asking for help to identify a man believed to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the community of Lynnwood.

The girl was walking to school through the Ogden Off Leash Park around 7:30 a.m., on Monday, May 31, 2021, when a man with Chihuahua dog approached her. She reported that the man grabbed her wrist and then touched her sexually before she could run away.

Investigators have been pursuing several investigative avenues but have been unable to find the person responsible. We are now releasing a composite sketch of the suspect to see if anyone can help identify him.

The man is described as being white, in his early 60s, 6’ tall with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey hair, and a black and grey beard. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact us by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: ‘P3 Tips’

Case #/5223

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-ask-for-help-to-identify-sexual-assault-suspect/