(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 14 marzo 2021

We are asking for help to locate a senior who went missing this morning in southwest Calgary.

Armando MASTRONARDI was last seen on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. He was turning onto westbound Fish Creek Boulevard from James Mckevitt Road S.W. Armando lives in the Somerset neighbourhood and was trying to get to the Shawnee Slopes community when it is believed he got lost. He has not been heard from since.

His family and investigators are concerned for his welfare.

Armando is in his late 80s, 5’ 7” tall, with a frail build, hazel eyes, short white hair and a dark spot on his lower lip. He was wearing a blue plaid short-sleeve shirt, a navy spring jacket, dark-grey dress pants and black dress shoes.

He was driving a black 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with Alberta licence plate SKA 210. A stock photo of the vehicle make and model is included in this post.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of him or his vehicle is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # CA

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-ask-for-help-locating-missing-person/