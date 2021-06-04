(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 04 giugno 2021

We are asking for the public’s help to locate a nine-year-old girl who went missing in the community of Braeside earlier tonight.

Arika KAKAKAWAY was walking home from a friend’s house around 9 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was last seen walking along Brackenridge Road S.W., but never made it home. Officers have been searching the area but have not been able to locate her.

Arika is described as Indigenous, with a heavy build, shoulder-length dark brown hair that is buzz cut at the back, and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dyed backpack, a blue sweater, blue jean shorts, and checkered pink and purple Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Arika’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3”

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/police-ask-for-help-locating-missing-girl/