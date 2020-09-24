POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN HIGHLAND PARK STABBING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 24 settembre 2020

We are asking for help to identify and find two people who are believed to have information on this week’s fatal stabbing in Highland Park.

Around 3:30 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, a member of the public reported a man in medical distress on the steps of a home in the 4800 block of 1 Street N.E. EMS and the Calgary Fire Department provided medical aid but the 35-year-old man died at the scene.

We now believe the man was stabbed at approximately 2 p.m., on Monday afternoon in the area where he was found. His death has been ruled a homicide.

After an autopsy was completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner yesterday, the victim has been identified as Dustin KUSCH, 35, of Calgary.

We have identified two individuals through nearby CCTV whom investigators believe may have information on this incident. The images are being released in the hope that someone will recognize the men.

In addition, it has been learned that KUSCH was in possession of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra, with Alberta licence plate BLL-0185. The location of this vehicle is unknown and investigators would like to find it. Stock photos of the vehicle’s make and model are also being released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men or location of the vehicle is asked to contact us by calling our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3778

