mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
POLICE ARREST TWO PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH LARGE FIRE IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 18 novembre 2020

Wednesday 18 November, 2020

Police in Bradford have arrested two people in connection with the large fire on Spring Mill Street.

On Monday 16 November, emergency services were called to reports of a large fire at a go-kart track in the city.

Due to the size of the fire, a number of businesses and residents have had to evacuate the nearby area for their safety and a number of roads have been closed whilst firefighters tackle the fire.

Yesterday (17 November), officers arrested a 59-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman in North Yorkshire for conspiracy to commit arson.

They were both interviewed by police last night and have been released on bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

West Yorkshire Police is continuing to support West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partner agencies who remain at the scene of the fire.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, of Bradford District Police, said: “Our investigation into the fire is very much in its early stages and we will be continuing work to establish the full circumstances but I want to reassure the community that any criminal acts will be appropriately dealt with.

“The fire has had a significant impact on both businesses and residents in its vicinity, as well as Bradford city centre and we are continuing to help and support our colleagues at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who have been working tirelessly since Monday to control the blaze.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has any further information is asked to contact Bradford District CID via 101 quoting crime reference number or via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-arrest-two-people-connection-large-fire-bradford

