POLICE ARREST MAN AT MCDOUGALL CENTRE

We have arrested a man who climbed scaffolding attached to the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary this morning.

We were called around 11:20 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, when the man was spotted on the scaffolding. When the man saw our officers coming, he tried to evade them by attempting to get into the building instead of climbing down.

The man was not able to enter the building, but the attempted entry led the Alberta Sheriffs to take steps to secure government officials attending a meeting inside.

We arrested the man and removed him without incident. It is not known why the man climbed the scaffolding, but we believe the incident location was random and that the man was not targeting the government with his actions.

Mental health concerns are believed to be a factor.

The man is now facing trespassing charges.

