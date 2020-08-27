POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION FOLLOWING UNLICENSED HUDDERSFIELD MUSIC EVENT

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 27 agosto 2020

Thursday August 27, 2020

Police investigating an unlicensed music event in the Huddersfield area on Saturday night are appealing for anyone with information about it to come forward

Kirklees CID are continuing to investigate the incident on the evening of Saturday August 22 in which a group of several hundred persons gathered at an igloo style tent with a sound system in Deighton.

Officers arrested two Huddersfield men aged 29 and 42 on Tuesday on suspicion of public order offences in relation to a breach of Covid 19 legislation regarding public gatherings. They have since been released under investigation.

Officers deployed to the unlicensed event on Saturday night and dispersed large crowds present.

Music was quickly turned off on police arrival and attending officers also removed sound equipment from the location.

Anyone with information – and especially anyone with footage of the event is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference

Tuesday August 25, 2020

Police investigating an unlicensed music event in the Huddersfield area on Saturday night have arrested two men as part of ongoing enquiries.

Kirklees CID are continuing to investigate the incident on the evening of Saturday August 22 in which a group of several hundred persons gathered at an igloo style tent with a sound system in Deighton.

Officers have today ( August 25) arrested two Huddersfield men aged 29 and 42 on suspicion of public order offences in relation to a breach of Covid 19 legislation regarding public gatherings.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Officers deployed to the unlicensed event on Saturday night and dispersed large crowds present.

Music was quickly turned off on police arrival and attending officers also removed sound equipment from the location.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-appeal-information-following-unlicensed-huddersfield-music-event