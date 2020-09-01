martedì, Settembre 1, 2020
POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AFTER TRAILER THEFT IN BRAMLEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 01 settembre 2020

Tuesday 1 September 2020

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen in Bramley.

picture of the trailer
picture of the trailer

Between 6.15pm on 30 August and 12pm on 31 August, the trailer was taken from Broad Lane.

As the trailer is quite distinctive, police are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen it in their area or anyone who has any information on the theft to get in touch.

Anyone with information should use the West Yorkshire Police online chat service , quoting crime reference .

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-appeal-information-after-trailer-theft-bramley

