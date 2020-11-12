POLICE APPEAL FOR DASH CAM FOOTAGE AND WITNESSES TO RECENT HOMICIDE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 12 novembre 2020



20-10-19 Homicide map

We are seeking public assistance to locate additional dash camera footage and witnesses that could aid in a recent homicide investigation.

On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at approximately 9 p.m., police received reports of a man being dropped off at a hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds. Twenty-one-year-old Safar Ali SAFARI was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators believe SAFARI was with a group of individuals in multiple vehicles in the area of 84 Street and McKnight Boulevard N.E. A gun was discharged, fatally injuring SAFARI.

The investigation has determined that three semi-truck trailers drove through the scene of the homicide on the evening of the shooting. One of the semi drivers has been identified and we are looking to identify and speak to the other two semi drivers that went through the location between approximately 8:15 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.

CCTV from the scene has also shown that a witness vehicle arrived in the area around the time of the shooting. The witness stopped their vehicle beside two vehicles, including a silver Volkswagen Jetta that had visible damage, and may have spoken to those involved. When the involved vehicles left the area, the witness did a U-turn and followed the vehicles from the area. Investigators would like to speak to person(s) in the witness vehicle.

Several vehicles came and went from the area during the timeframe of the shooting. It is believed that some of the vehicles include a silver Dodge Ram truck, the silver Jetta and a black Lexus IS250, among others.

Anyone with information or any dash camera video in relation to this investigation is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/4701

