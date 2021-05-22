(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 22 maggio 2021

Two men and two women are due to appear before magistrates after being charged in connection with the kidnap and murder of a Bradford man in 2019.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the murder of Asghar Badshah, who was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford in the early hours of 30 November 2019 and whose body was recovered from the old bank, Commercial Street, Batley on 29 December 2019.

As part of investigations three arrests were made in Bradford and one in Surrey on Thursday.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/police-appeal-four-court-kidnap-and-murder-investigation