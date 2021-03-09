POLARIZATION-INDUCED CHARGE SEPARATION IN CONJUGATED MICROPOROUS POLYMERS FOR EFFICIENT VISIBLE LIGHT-DRIVEN C-3 SELENOCYANATION OF INDOLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06951E, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06951E, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Qiujian Xie, Yumin Yang, Weijie Zhang, Zhu Gao, Xiaofeng Li, Juntao Tang, Chunyue Pan, Guipeng Yu
Conjugated microporous polymers (CMPs) are cost-effective photocatalysts in organic transformations, while they are usually limited by the insufficient separation of photogenerated charges. Here we reported a polarization strategy through molecular…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Conjugated microporous polymers (CMPs) are cost-effective photocatalysts in organic transformations, while they are usually limited by the insufficient separation of photogenerated charges. Here we reported a polarization strategy through molecular…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/iZynm30C0bA/D0SC06951E