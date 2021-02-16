POLARIZATION-ENHANCED PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF BATIO3/BATIO3-X/CDS HETEROSTRUCTURE NANOCUBES

With the aim of promoting the photocatalytic activity for water splitting, a novel core-shell-structured crystalline-BaTiO3/amorphous-BaTiO3-x/crystalline-CdS composite nanocubes are prepared by a two-step facile synthesis approach. The basic characterization techniques such as X-ray diffraction, Scanning Electron Microscope, Energy Dispersive X-ray spectroscopy and Transmission Electron Microscopy are carried out on prepared composite nanocubes in order to confirm its quality on crystal structure, morphology and chemical components correspondingly. UV-vis-NIR measurements on prepared composite nanocubes validate the presence of extended visible-light absorbance due to oxygen-deficient in BaTiO3-x. Photoelectrochemical tests are carried out on prepared nanocomposite films that are coated directly on Indium Tin oxide (ITO) glass substrates. The prepared composite nanocubes show a photocurrent density of 100 µA/cm2 without electric field poling, whereas about 200 µA/cm2 with electric field poling of 18.8 kV/cm. This study suggests that photoelectrochemical performance is highest in our prepared BaTiO3/BaTiO3-x/CdS composite film than the pure BaTiO3, CdS and BaTiO3/BaTiO3-x films, and it may offer a new potential route for designing cost-effective, highly stable and efficient photocatalysts.