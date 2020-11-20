venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
POLARIS RECALLS RZR RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES DUE TO INJURY HAZARD (RECALL ALERT)

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 20 novembre 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/polaris-recalls-rzr-recreational-off-highway-vehicles-due-to-injury-hazard-recall-alert

