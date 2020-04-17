venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

TOGO : SIXTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT AND REQUEST…

SENEGAL : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE…

GABON : REQUEST FOR A PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA CARAVANE DE LA SOLIDARITé DE L’UNION EUROPéENNE ET DE LA FONDATION…

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DEGLI AFFARI ESTERI

PRESS RELEASE: READOUT OF G7 LEADERS’ CALL: 16 APRIL 2020

EL SALVADOR : STAFF REPORT-REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 APRIL…

ALMOST 1,900 EUROPEAN TOURISTS HAVE SUCCESSFULLY RETURNED FROM CUBA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1326 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

POLARIS RECALLS MODEL YEAR 2018 TO 2020 RANGER XP 1000 OFF-ROAD VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE HAZARD (RECALL ALERT)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 17 aprile 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/polaris-recalls-model-year-2018-to-2020-ranger-xp-1000-off-road-vehicles-due-to-fire

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0582-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WO9XQM

Redazione

THIS WORLD WAR II BOMBER TOOK MORE ENEMY FIRE THAN MOST OTHERS AND ALWAYS CAME HOME

Redazione

CARR WELCOMES FCC’S QUICK APPROVAL OF APPLICATIONS FOR COVID-19 TELEHEALTH FUNDING

Redazione

MINORI STRANIERI E MINORI STRANIERI NON ACCOMPAGNATI

Redazione

LA RICERCA DEI VALORI DELLA MAGISTRATURA AI TEMPI DELLA CRISI

Redazione

MYSTERY SOLVED, ROTAVIRUS VP3 IS A UNIQUE CAPPING MACHINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More