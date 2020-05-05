(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

Poland’s wine market, despite current market constraints resulting from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to continue growing over the next five years. According to Polish Customs data, 2019 U.S. wine imports exceeded $34 million, accounting for over 10 percent of Poland’s total wine market. As Polish consumer demand continues to grow, wine will increasingly displace beer and distilled spirits among Polish alcoholic beverage consumers.

Poland: Wine Market Brief

