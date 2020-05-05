martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, LA CINA SI STA PREPARANDO AD UN’ONDATA DI OSTILITA’. LA REUTERS…

COLOMBIA : REQUEST FOR AN ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE AND…

FASE2, DI MAIO: HA PREVALSO SENSO CIVICO, AL LAVORO A PIANO EXPORT…

EUROPE DAY: WE BRING THE EU TO YOUR HOME

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), ROMA ANCORA NEL DEGRADO, PARCHI SONO JUNGLA

CORONAVIRUS, AZZOLINA E ASCANI RIUNISCONO TAVOLO CON REGIONI ED ENTI LOCALI. AL…

CARCERI: SISTO (FI), BONAFEDE PESSIMO MA DA DI MATTEO GESTO GRAVISSIMO

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ESTERI, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19 – MERCOLEDì…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AGRICOLTURA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AMBIENTE, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19- MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

POLAND: WINE MARKET BRIEF

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

Poland’s wine market, despite current market constraints resulting from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to continue growing over the next five years. According to Polish Customs data, 2019 U.S. wine imports exceeded $34 million, accounting for over 10 percent of Poland’s total wine market. As Polish consumer demand continues to grow, wine will increasingly displace beer and distilled spirits among Polish alcoholic beverage consumers.

Poland: Wine Market Brief

 

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/poland-wine-market-brief

Post collegati

POLAND: WINE MARKET BRIEF

Redazione

DELIBERA N. 72 /2020

Redazione

EGYPT: EGYPT’S NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY ISSUES REGISTRATION PROCEDURES FOR FOOD SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

Redazione

JAPAN: JAPAN TO REVISE CRITERIA FOR BEEF MARUKIN SUPPORT PAYMENTS

Redazione

HONG KONG: MARA UPDATES APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR FEED INGREDIENT AND FEED ADDITIVE LICENSES

Redazione

SOUTH KOREA: DISTILLED SPIRITS MARKET REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More