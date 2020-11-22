domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DONALD TRUMP RESPINGE LA RICHIESTA DI LIZ CHENEY DI ACCETTARE I…

USA, AVVOCATI TRUMP: IL LICENZIAMENTO DELLA CAUSA IN PENNSYLVANIA CI AVVICINA ALLA…

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI DI “ECONOMY OF FRANCESCO”: LA MISURA DELLO SVILUPPO…

US: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

UK GOVERNMENT-SUPPORTED MASS COVID-19 TESTING BEGINS IN MERTHYR

DALL’ACCADEMIA ALFONSIANA IL DOTTORATO HONORIS CAUSA AL CARDINALE WALTER KASPER

COME LUCI IN UN MONDO SMARRITO

L’ECONOMIA DI FRANCESCO, SMERILLI: INEDITA ALLEANZA TRA GIOVANI E ADULTI

PERCHé IN BRASILE SI TORNA A PARLARE DI RAZZISMO

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 21 NOVEMBRE

Agenparl

POLAND: TURKEY AND PRODUCTS MARKET BRIEF

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 22 novembre 2020

Poland is the European Union’s (EU) largest producer of turkey meat. Post estimates that 2020 turkey meat production will increase by one percent over 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in early 2020 minimally disrupted turkey meat production during the first half of 2020, but will likely moderate output during the second half of the year. In 2019, Poland exported 227,003 MT of turkey meat, valued at $730 million. Major export markets within the EU were Germany, Spain, and the UK. Major non-EU markets were China and Ukraine.

Poland: Turkey and Products Market Brief

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/poland-turkey-and-products-market-brief

Post collegati

POLAND: TURKEY AND PRODUCTS MARKET BRIEF

Redazione

JAPAN: GUIDANCE ON SHIPPING INDIVIDUAL SMALL-SIZED SAMPLES TO JAPANESE BUYERS

Redazione

COVID UPDATE

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS – NUMERI UTILI DA CONTATTARE

Redazione

PUBLIC ADVISORY – RETURNING TO NEW BRUNSWICK FROM HALIFAX

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: 439 NEW CASES, 93 IN HOSPITAL, 41 RECOVERIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More