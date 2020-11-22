(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 22 novembre 2020

Poland is the European Union’s (EU) largest producer of turkey meat. Post estimates that 2020 turkey meat production will increase by one percent over 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in early 2020 minimally disrupted turkey meat production during the first half of 2020, but will likely moderate output during the second half of the year. In 2019, Poland exported 227,003 MT of turkey meat, valued at $730 million. Major export markets within the EU were Germany, Spain, and the UK. Major non-EU markets were China and Ukraine.

Poland: Turkey and Products Market Brief

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/poland-turkey-and-products-market-brief