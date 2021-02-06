sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

On January 30, 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) announced an outbreak of COVID-19 on a fur farm with 5,800 mink in the Pomerania province’s Kartuzy county. This marks Poland’s first COVID-19 outbreak among farmed mink. The National Veterinary Institute confirmed that four of 20 samples tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Polish Veterinary Service (PVS) implemented its prescribed animal health protocols. On February 1, Poland’s Minister of Health informed that all mink on affected farm will be culled.

Poland: COVID-19 Outbreak on Polish Mink Farm

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/poland-covid-19-outbreak-polish-mink-farm

