lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
POLAIR NOT GOING ANYWHERE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 25 maggio 2020

Police Minister Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll have responded to misinformation being circulated on the Gold Coast.

Despite the Minister and the Queensland Police Service confirming last week that POLAIR is not leaving the Gold Coast claims to the contrary continue to be made.

Minister Ryan assured Gold Coast residents there is no truth to these claims.

“POLAIR is staying on the Gold Coast, it’s not going anywhere,” Minister Ryan said.

Commissioner Carroll said POLAIR was an invaluable resource for police on the Gold Coast.

“The POLAIR capability has proved time and time again that it plays a vital role in supporting community safety.

“I can assure the Gold Coast community POLAIR is staying on the Gold Coast,” Commissioner Carroll said.

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/25/polair-not-going-anywhere

