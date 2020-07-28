(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 luglio 2020
Poetry, Publishing, and Visual Culture from Late Modernism to the Twenty-first Century
Fugitive Pieces
Natalie Pollard
Author Information
Natalie Pollard, Senior Lecturer in Modernist and Contemporary Literature, University of Exeter, Penryn
Natalie Pollard is the author of Speaking to You: Contemporary Poetry and Public Address (Oxford University Press, 2012), and the editor of Don Paterson: Contemporary Critical Essays (Edinburgh University Press, 2014). She is Senior Lecturer in Modernist and Contemporary Literature at The University of Exeter. Her current research connects contemporary literature with drawing, architecture, and sculpture, the politics of design and of address, typographical innovation, and avant-garde forms. She has active research and teaching interests in ethical pedagogy and posthumanism, unhomed knowledge, scholarly wonder, and play.
