venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

ROMANO: CIAMPI (PD), DOPO IGNOBILE FAKE NEWS SALVINI E CENTRODESTRA DIFENDONO ANCORA…

BOSSO. PD, GRANDE ARTISTA ESEMPIO DI UMANITà. DICHIARAZIONE DEI DEPUTATI PD COMMISSIONE…

UE: DE LUCA (PD), DOPO IL MES ECCO SURE. L’EUROPA è PIù…

FISCO: SORTE (CAMBIAMO!), DIFFERIRE SCADENZE A 30/9

BRANDO BENIFEI, CAPODELEGAZIONE EURODEPUTATI PD, OGGI ORE 12 CONFERENZA STAMPA ONLINE

BOSSO: FASSINO (PD), LA SUA MUSICA LO FARà VIVERE PER SEMPRE

DL RILANCIO: NAVARRA (PD), INVESTIMENTI IN SANITà E ISTRUZIONE IMPORTANTI PER PROSPETTIVA…

CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT IN THE UN-LED PROCESS IS NEEDED TO ACHIEVE PEACE IN…

MUHAMMAD YUNUS IL 15 MAGGIO IN STREAMING ALLA LATERANENSE

LA VOCE DEI GIOVANI IN PREGHIERA: DALL’UNITà PUò NASCERE UN MONDO MIGLIORE

Agenparl

POETRY 180: POEM 156 – “DANDELION”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 15 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Poetry 180 from the Library of Congress.
Poem 156 – “Dandelion” [ https://www.loc.gov/poetry/180/156.html?loclr=lsp1_rg0001 ]
A poem by Julie Lechevsky [ https://www.loc.gov/poetry/180/156.html?loclr=lsp1_rg0001 ] from the Library’s Poetry 180 Project.
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More